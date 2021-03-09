TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.
FTI stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
