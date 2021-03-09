TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

FTI stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

