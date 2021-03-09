Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 9.3%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.42 and last traded at $193.04. Approximately 4,371,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,704,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,141 shares of company stock worth $64,652,408. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

