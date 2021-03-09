Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Up 5%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 3,078,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,486,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

