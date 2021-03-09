TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $28.80 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

