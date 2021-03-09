TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE TIXT opened at $28.80 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.