TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Shares of TU opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.