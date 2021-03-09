TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.