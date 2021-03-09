Tenable (TENB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

3/1/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

2/8/2021 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

1/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $65.00.

1/8/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TENB stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 46,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $757,450.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,847.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

