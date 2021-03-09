Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 53,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

