Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.41

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.41 and traded as high as $86.84. Tencent shares last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 2,696,688 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

