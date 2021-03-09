Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad Sells 3,809 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00.

Tennant stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

