Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 357,770 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $4,168,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

