Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 1,677,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,970,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,551 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $31,625,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

