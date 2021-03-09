Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 8.8% Higher

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.83 and last traded at $113.34. Approximately 3,146,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,202,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.