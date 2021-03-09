Terracoin Price Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $257,012.91 and $2,240.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,855.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.16 or 0.00978834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00345700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00028432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

