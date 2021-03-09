TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $327,573.86 and approximately $27,206.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.