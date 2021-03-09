TerraUSD Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $830.08 million and $59.45 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 829,682,720 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.