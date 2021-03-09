Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT Raised to $4.50 at CIBC

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRVCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of Tervita stock remained flat at $$2.94 on Monday. Tervita has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.