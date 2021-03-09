Tervita’s (TRVCF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

OTCMKTS:TRVCF remained flat at $$2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

