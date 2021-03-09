Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 10th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $137,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $591.59. The company had a trading volume of 443,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,326,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $798.21 and a 200 day moving average of $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

