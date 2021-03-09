Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $179,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $596.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $798.21 and its 200-day moving average is $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

