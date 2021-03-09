Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $603.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $798.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.