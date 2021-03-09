Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 5.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Tesla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $179,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $55,735,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $604.02. 363,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,326,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $798.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.39. The company has a market cap of $579.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

