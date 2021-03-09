Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 19.6% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $678.09 and last traded at $673.58. 66,757,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 35,197,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $784.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.