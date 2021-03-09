Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Tether has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion and $96.51 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00494534 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 37,638,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,793,781,375 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

