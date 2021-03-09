Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527,589 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 2.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.79% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $83,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.