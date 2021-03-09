Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $85.47. 20,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,242. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

