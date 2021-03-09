Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

