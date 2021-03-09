Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,067 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,617,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $373,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.