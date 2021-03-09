Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Up 5.1%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.85 and last traded at $170.36. 7,564,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,955,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,617,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

