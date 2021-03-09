Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,185.20 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $1,217.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $984.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 247 shares of company stock valued at $200,726 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $433,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

