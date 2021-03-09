Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.64% of Texas Roadhouse worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 836,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,033. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.