Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Textron makes up 4.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Textron worth $91,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

