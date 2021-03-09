TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

2/22/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,160,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

