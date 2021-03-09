Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THLLY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

