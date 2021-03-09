The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Sells $14,462.70 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $14,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $353,913.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 344,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,406. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $836.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAN. Stephens cut The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

