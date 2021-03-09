The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695,000 shares during the period. The AES accounts for about 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of The AES worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,147,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

The AES stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

