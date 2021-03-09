The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 609,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 174,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 62,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

