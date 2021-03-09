The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $61.23 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,329,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,937,000 after buying an additional 326,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,795,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,821,000 after buying an additional 523,053 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 113.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 36,212,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,943,000 after buying an additional 19,238,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after buying an additional 928,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.