The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. 85,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

