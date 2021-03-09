The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,072.26 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,034.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $21,748,434. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.