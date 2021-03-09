The Carlyle Group (CG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/25/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00.

2/19/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/8/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $43.50.

2/5/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/26/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 1,529,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

