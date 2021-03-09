The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900,468 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $91,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

