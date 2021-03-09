The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.54. 137,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,288. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

