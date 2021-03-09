The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

