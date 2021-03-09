The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,791 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 371,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154,516. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.