The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,498,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 610,937 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 288,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 477,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

