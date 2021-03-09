The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Up 9%

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.88. 1,257,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,391,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.