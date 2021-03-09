The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 7% Higher

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 166,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 253,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

