The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ENSG opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $73,243.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.