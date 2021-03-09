The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.44% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $422,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $4,334,578.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,985,671.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $10.75 on Monday, hitting $282.14. 86,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 178.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

